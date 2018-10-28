CI Financial (CIX) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CIX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.38.

CIX opened at C$18.80 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$18.38 and a 52 week high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$564.60 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 21.66%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,188,760.00. Also, Director Peter W. Anderson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.50 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 233,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,322.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

