CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 6,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $30.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

