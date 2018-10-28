CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 6,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $30.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

