Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 259.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $5,282,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total transaction of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Buckingham Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

PH opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

