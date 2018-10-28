Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.25 Million Position in Kellogg (K)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock worth $45,829,574. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

