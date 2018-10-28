Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,254 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,509,000 after acquiring an additional 911,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $20,728,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 555,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $2,200,387.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,066,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,698. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $87.98 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Northern Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

