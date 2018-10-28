Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $33.64 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

