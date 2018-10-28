Chemical Financial (CHFC) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from an under perform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

“We are upgrading our rating on CHFC shares to Neutral following the outsized sell-off in the stock in reaction to 3Q18 earnings. We continue to believe Chemical’s healthy combination of consistent organic growth, disciplined expense control, and extensive M&A experience should aid in sustaining the company’s elite returns longer-term, but continue to expect near-term pressure related to the company’s funding profile and aggressive growth outlook.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CHFC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 595,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,929. Chemical Financial has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemical Financial will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 43.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 44.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.