Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $513.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.20 million and the highest is $520.20 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $506.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

