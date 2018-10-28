CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,252. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.11.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

