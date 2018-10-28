Centurylink Inc (CTL) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Hanson cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

CTL opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 210.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

