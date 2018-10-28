Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink’s strong network capabilities, integrated hosting and network solutions are likely to promote growth in the cloud business. The company sees its managed and cloud services to be key differentiators from other players in the industry, which should boost its top line. CenturyLink has expanded its fiber-based backhaul services and is establishing itself as a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions arena, designed for enterprise customers. The company expects its managed office and managed enterprise solutions to continue to gain traction and drive revenue growth on the back of increasing demands from small and large business customers. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive offerings.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,477,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,115. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 16,940.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

