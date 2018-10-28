Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 17,477,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,690,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Centurylink by 16.4% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,470,000 after buying an additional 17,339,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centurylink by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,817,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after buying an additional 627,080 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 10.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,227,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,087,000 after buying an additional 593,105 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,497,000 after buying an additional 278,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,606,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

