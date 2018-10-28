Caterpillar (CAT) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $119.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 193,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

