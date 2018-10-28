Caterpillar (CAT) PT Set at $105.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $142.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. 10,820,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

