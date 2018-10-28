Caterpillar (CAT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,368. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.