Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock worth $1,999,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,153,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $3,404,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $135,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.00. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.