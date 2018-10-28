CarMax, Inc (KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. CarMax reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,543 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,895,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,599,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 266,558 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,510,000 after purchasing an additional 123,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.3% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,269,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. 1,661,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,900. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

