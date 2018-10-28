Cardano Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate and Indodax. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $11.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027381 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00062741 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.01960315 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009513 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns, ABCC, Exmo, OKEx, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Indodax, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Coinnest, Coinbe, Huobi, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

