CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 1,222,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,393. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The stock has a market cap of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.09.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 45.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 121,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 32.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

