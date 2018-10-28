Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPLP. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Product Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 345,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,474. The firm has a market cap of $347.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 113.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 132,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 797,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 755.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

