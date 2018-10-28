Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) a $27.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are OW with a $27 PT. The ENHANZE partnerships have recently expanded & include multiple shots on goal, with the reformulation of JNJ’s DARZALEX in P3 studies being most advanced. We believe these partnerships represent multiple value inflection points and, almost irrespective of the outcome of PC, drive our favorable perspective.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 1,002,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,758. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 1,194,462 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $21,082,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 146,718 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,570,499.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,413,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513,468 shares of company stock valued at $61,759,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 734,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

