Cancom SE (COK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.17 ($64.15).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COK shares. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of COK traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.50 ($38.95). The stock had a trading volume of 134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12 month low of €47.44 ($55.16) and a 12 month high of €83.05 ($96.57).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

