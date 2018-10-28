Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

CPT opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

In related news, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $3,517,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $915,257.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,087,928. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

