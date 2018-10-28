Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce sales of $241.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.62 million to $245.57 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $229.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $949.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.80 million to $954.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $997.84 million, with estimates ranging from $974.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE CPT traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 973,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,821. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $915,257.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $3,517,312.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,087,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.