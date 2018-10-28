Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 262.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

