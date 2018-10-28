Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

CLMT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

CLMT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 1,043,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.99 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P news, CFO David West Griffin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $72,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,710.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,205 shares of company stock valued at $269,925. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 199.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

