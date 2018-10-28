Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $663,000 in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of WCG opened at $295.82 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.30 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.