Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,820,000 after buying an additional 1,729,188 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $83,761,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $73,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,432,000 after buying an additional 696,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after buying an additional 691,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTW opened at $65.43 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

