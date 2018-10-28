Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,045 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $144,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $99,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,985 shares of company stock worth $5,140,940. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

