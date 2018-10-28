Cairn Homes (CRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.39

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 686438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.87).

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

