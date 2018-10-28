CA (CA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA (NASDAQ:CA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised CA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered CA from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.52.

Get CA alerts:

NASDAQ CA opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. CA has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CA will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $808,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,270.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CA by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CA during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.