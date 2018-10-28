Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 186.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $8,409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,898,162 shares of company stock valued at $687,717,145 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $145.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.80 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

