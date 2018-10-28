Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after buying an additional 56,027 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after buying an additional 478,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

CSCO stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.