Brokers Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PB. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

