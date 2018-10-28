Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Target Price at $39.64

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $730.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,756,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 444,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 197,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

