Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (RMBS) PT at $16.65

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $62,438.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at $353,144.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Rambus by 471.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 584,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,630. Rambus has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $919.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

