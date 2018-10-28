Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NDSN) Price Target at $158.00

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.99. 217,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,439. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Nordson has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

