Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (G) PT at $35.92

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Genpact by 9.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Genpact by 14.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genpact by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Genpact has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.51 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

