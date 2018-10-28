Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Target Price at $16.35

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.35.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.12 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.02 and a 12 month high of C$14.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.23). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.52 billion.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,880.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

