Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Target Price at $102.62

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. 1,017,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,571. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $232,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $341,279.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,734,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,393,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,447,000 after acquiring an additional 557,312 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,305,000 after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,412,000 after acquiring an additional 327,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

