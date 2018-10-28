Brokerages Set AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Price Target at $23.86

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,120,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

