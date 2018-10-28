Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Price Target at $359.53

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

In other Align Technology news, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $38,847,413.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 28.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,589. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $203.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

