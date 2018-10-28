Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.26 Million

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post sales of $174.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $174.78 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $164.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $726.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.63 million to $737.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $807.34 million, with estimates ranging from $786.75 million to $829.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,811. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $111.61 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.61, for a total value of $4,842,248.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.31, for a total transaction of $1,752,179.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,886 shares of company stock worth $42,266,095. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,803,000 after purchasing an additional 189,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 310,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 378,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.