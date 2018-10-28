Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Michaels Companies also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of MIK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 2,620,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,609. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,279,000 after buying an additional 85,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

