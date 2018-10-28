Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.43.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.26. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

