Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.16. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $76.85. 654,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,096. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $101.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

