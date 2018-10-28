Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (FRC) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.17. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $86.62. 1,156,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,003. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

