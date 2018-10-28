British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Thursday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BATS. Barclays raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,761.18 ($62.21).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,619 ($47.29) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In related news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.76), for a total transaction of £68,941.95 ($90,084.87). Also, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total value of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.