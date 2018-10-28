Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgepoint Education an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of BPI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 155,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.44. Bridgepoint Education has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 380,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bridgepoint Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgepoint Education by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

