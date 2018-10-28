BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 185,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,848. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 519.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $1,976,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $376,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $1,639,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

